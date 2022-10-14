Amit Shah should have spoken about undeclared emergency in India: Tejashwi Yadav

"The BJP led-government at the Centre is a dictatorial government. Where is democracy?" the RJD leader said.

"The BJP led-government at the Centre is a dictatorial government. Where is democracy?" the RJD leader said.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said Union Home Minister Amit Shah should have spoken about "undeclared emergency" in the country that has been imposed by the BJP-led government at the Centre.

He also alleged that the country is witnessing dictatorship in the name of democracy. Mr. Yadav slammed Mr. Shah for his jibes aimed at Lalu Prasad Yadav and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of "forgetting JP's ideology".

RJD gives Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi full powers on deciding party issues

“Whatever Shah had said was sheer bakwas (rubbish). The BJP has nothing to do with either Jayaprakash Narayan (J.P.) or his ideologies. People in the saffron party know how to manage an event. They organised one in Sitab Diara ( Sarana) on the birth anniversary of J.P. and Shah attended it…That’s all," Mr. Yadav told reporters in Patna on October 13.

The Union Home Minister had visited the socialist leader's village on October 11 and inaugurated a statue of him on his 120th birth anniversary.

"Shah should have spoken about the undeclared emergency that has been imposed in the country by the NDA government at the Centre," Mr. Yadav quipped when asked about the Union Home Minister's comment during his visit that "disciples of J.P. have sacrificed his ideology for power and are now sitting in the lap of the Congress".

"The BJP led-government at the Centre is a dictatorial government. Where is democracy?" the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader said. He ruled out any difference within the party as reported in sections of the press.

When reporters asked him about the reason behind the absence of Bihar RJD president Jagdananad Singh from the party’s two-day national convention in Delhi, Mr. Yadav said, “You people don’t know about Jagdanand Singh jee. He is a true party worker and a leader. There are no differences within the party at all”.

Mr. Yadav termed as "baseless" BJP’s allegations that the Bihar government has failed to comply with a Supreme Court’s Order that led to the deferment of urban local body elections in the State.

"Who held this department for a long time in the previous government? The BJP leaders should ask its own party men (Sushil Modi, Suresh Sharma, Tarkishore Prasad) who held this portfolio in the previous government,” he said.