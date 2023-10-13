Amid war of words with Akhilesh, U.P. Deputy CM renames himself as ‘Servant Brajesh Pathak’

October 13, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Friday changed his X (formerly Twitter) bio and wrote, “Servant Brajesh Pathak in his name, after Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav allegedly called him “Servant”, leading to a war of words.

“Yes, I am the public’s servant, servant of the masses and poor. I express my gratitude to Mr. Akhilesh Yadav ji. He comes from a royal family, we are from humble background and a ordinary BJP worker,” said Mr. Pathak. Later, in the day the Deputy Chief Minister changed his bio.

On Wednesday when the SP chief jumped the wall of Jai Prakash Narayan International Centre in Lucknow to pay tribute to the socialist icon JP, Mr. Pathak targeted that the SP leader has ‘nothing to do with law’. When media persons asked Mr. Yadav to comment over it, he said, “I don’t reply servant’s remarks,”.