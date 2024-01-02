GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Amid transporters strike, U.P. asks Divisional Commissioners, DMs to resolve crisis

Several unions are protesting against a provision in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita that stipulates ₹7 lakh fine and 10-year jail term for hit-and-run cases

January 02, 2024 03:47 am | Updated 03:47 am IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau
Locals board an auto amid a strike by bus drivers over the “stringent provisions” under proposed legislation on hit-and-run cases under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, in Meerut, Monday, Jan 1, 2024.

Locals board an auto amid a strike by bus drivers over the “stringent provisions” under proposed legislation on hit-and-run cases under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, in Meerut, Monday, Jan 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Transport Commissioner on Monday asked Divisional Commissioners and District Magistrates in the State to hold meetings with local transport unions, who went on a strike against a provision of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and ensure the smooth functioning of buses and other private transport.

“Against the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, transport unions announced for a strike from January 1- 30, 2024. It is adversely affecting the transport system in the state with people in large numbers waiting at bus station. You are requested to hold meetings with local transport union representative and divisional managers of Transportation Corporation for resuming the services of buses and other private transport,” read a letter issued by Chandra Bhushan Singh, U.P. Transport Commissioner.

Transport unions in many parts of India issued a call for a nationwide strike to truck, taxi and bus operators opposing a particular provision of the new criminal code — ₹7 lakh penalty and 10-year jail term for hit-and-run cases. They demanded that the Union government withdraw the “harsh” provision, which could lead to undue stress for drivers.

The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), a trade union of transport groups, is organising a meeting on Tuesday to discuss about further course of action.

Many trucks, buses and taxis, associated with local transport unions in Haryana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and West Bengal, also remained off the road on Monday to protest against the provision.

