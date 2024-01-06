GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Amid protests, Agartala Municipal Corporation withdraws plans to create a parking lot in the Netaji Subhas Vidyaniketan school ground

January 06, 2024 11:46 am | Updated 11:57 am IST - Agartala

The Hindu Bureau
Image used for representative purpose only | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Amid protests, the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC), a partner of the Agartala Smart City Project, announced on Friday that it would not be converting the playground of the renowned Netaji Subhas Vidyaniketan into a parking lot. AMC Mayor Dipak Majumder clarified that “there had only been a discussion, not a decision, about implementing suitable traffic management measures in Agartala city”.

However, the Municipal Commissioner had previously sent a letter to the school management requesting a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to proceed with creating a “modern parking facility in the basement, with a sustainable revenue generation model under the ADB funded scheme.”

Netaji Subhas Vidyaniketan, a higher secondary school established in 1948 by a group of volunteers inspired by India’s independence hero Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, also had some members of the Indian National Army (INA) involved in its founding.

Over the past few decades, a significant portion of the school’s land has been encroached upon by traders and residents on the east, south, and north sides. With the help of government departments, some of the land has been reclaimed in recent years, and a concrete boundary wall is currently being constructed with government funding.

The proposal to use the school’s playground for parking was met with objections and protests from civil society, school alumni and individuals who share the ideologies of Netaji Subhas. They also appealed to Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha to preserve the school’s “glory, dignity, and heritage.”

Sources revealed that the State government did not approve of the AMC’s assessment to “disturb” the traditional school’s premises. The Mayor was reportedly advised to clarify the issue.

Mayor said that he is happy with those who genuinely expressed concern, while condemning “others who attempted to gain political advantage from the situation.” He also stated that they are exploring various options to address the growing traffic problem in the capital city.

