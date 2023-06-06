Amarnath Yatra: New ‘Yatri Niwas’ to cater to 30,000 pilgrims every year

June 06, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The construction of ‘Yatri Niwas’ lodging facilities for pilgrims and the laying of paved roads to the Amarnath cave shrine will be expedited in Kashmir this year.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha took part in a ‘puja’ for the commencement of construction work for ‘Yatri Niwas’ on Tuesday at Majeen Jammu under a corporate social responsibility initiative of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC). The project is estimated to cost ₹51 crore.

“The Yatri Niwas will provide accommodation for 30,000 pilgrims every year and will be particularly helpful for pilgrims from weaker sections,” Mr. Puri said.

The construction of the National Disaster Mitigation Centre and the Yatri Niwas will take place on a 1.84-acre plot, with an approximate built-up area of 1.875 acres (8,500 square meters). Designed by the School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi, the Yatri Niwas is set for completion within 18 months, officials said.

The Yatri Niwas set up at Chandrakot last year caters to around 50,000 devotees every year.

L-G Sinha said a detailed project report for the Chandanwari-Panjtarni-Sangam Top-Baltal road was at the advanced stage. “On completion, this road will provide smooth passage to the pilgrims,” the L-G said.

Around 3.65 lakh pilgrims visited the shrine in 2022. “The work for upgradation of yatra track has been done on a war-footing and the work was resumed after snow clearance in March this year,” the L-G said.

He said telecommunication towers were being installed for better communication. The Army was also laying an optical fibre cable from Sonamarg to the holy cave, he added.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri reviewed the progress of registration of service providers, including ponywallas, pithuwalas, dandiwallas and others.

The Yatra is set to commence on July 1 this year.