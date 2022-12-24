Allahabad High Court orders inquiry on lawyers’ ‘unruly’ behaviour

December 24, 2022 07:58 am | Updated 07:58 am IST - Lucknow

The Allahabad High Court directed the Registrar General of the court to conduct a discreet investigation and submit a report identifying the lawyers who had indulged in “unruly behaviour” outside the courtroom during the hearing of a case. The court observed that they had raised slogans threatening to assault police officers, including female officers, who were summoned in connection with the case on Thursday.

A Bench of Justice Syed Waiz Mian and Justice Suneet Kumar also ordered to register a separate case in the matter. The incident occurred when the court was hearing a petition filed by an advocate, Kamla Singh, who sought transfer of a case due to unfair investigation conducted by the police. The police officials connected with the case appeared before the court on Thursday. The High Court issued a brief order directing the investigating officer (IO) to conduct the investigation fairly and expeditiously, without any pressure or coercion from either side.

However, the Bench noted that after the order was passed, it appeared the petitioner had provoked some members of the Bar to assault the officers summoned by the court. “A large crowd of advocates gathered inside the Court, as well as a larger crowd outside on the verandah and staircase, and raised slogans to assault officers. The conduct of the members of the Bar creating ruckus and continuous murmuring, tantamounts to interference with the judicial proceedings,” the court said in its order.

The court added that it had to “rise in order to ensure the security of the officers, including lady officers”, who were escorted out through the judges corridor and judges elevator.

The court directed the Registrar General to conduct a discreet inquiry and submit a report.