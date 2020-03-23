All of Haryana brought under restrictions

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Monday announced extension of the lockdown to the remaining 15 districts of the State. The decision came less than 24 hours after seven districts, including Gurugram, were locked down till March 31 allowing only the essential services including grocery, pharmacy, telephone and postal services.

Mr. Lal also announced a slew of relief measures for financial assistance to the Below Poverty Line families, daily-wagers and the construction workers.

Holding a digital press conference, Mr. Lal said the government had decided to extend the lockdown to the remaining 15 districts of the State from Tuesday morning as a “precautionary measure” in view of the situation emerging out of the spread of COVID-19. He said all public transport facilities would remain suspended during this period and shops, factories and commercial establishments shut down. However, the essential services will be allowed to operate.

The government has already invoked Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code across the State to prevent mass gatherings.

To mitigate the financial impact of the lockdown on the poor, Mr. Lal announced that free ration would be distributed to the Below Poverty Line families for the month of April as per the entitlement and food grains supplied to the government schools students under mid-day meal scheme. Cash transfers of ₹134.40 and ₹200.30 per head will be made to the accounts of the students for the primary and the senior levels respectively under the scheme.

He said the construction workers registered with the Haryana Board of Construction Workers would be provided a sum of ₹4,500 per month with weekly payments beginning from March 30.

‘No retrenchments’

He said all health workers and frontline workers involved in combating the pandemic would be provided accident insurance (ex-gratia) of ₹10 lakh. All industries and commercial establishments are advised not to retrench any employee for their absence during the period of lockdown. All positive COVID-19 patients, if requiring hospitalisation, would be given the benefit of free hospitalisation, irrespective of whether the treatment is in a private or government hospital.

Mr. Lal also announced setting up of “Haryana COVID Relief Fund” making an appeal to everyone to contribute generously.