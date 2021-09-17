Other States

AIMIM workers protest against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

The All India Majalis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Friday, September 17, 2021, held an agitation here against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray before his arrival for an event, wherein the protesters sarcastically ‘thanked’ him for resolving various problems faced by the city and the Marathwada region of the State.

This unique protest was held near Baba Petrol Pump in the city.

Mr. Thackeray arrived in Aurangabad for a flag-hoisting ceremony on the occasion of the Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din (Marathwada Liberation Day) at a memorial located in Siddharth Garden.

The AIMIM workers stood at the square carrying placards in hands, which read. "Thank you chief minister for resolving the drought-related woes, clearing the irrigation backlog and for resolving other issues".

Former AIMIM corporator Naser Siddiqui said, "Aurangabad is now known as the city of potholes. Shiv Sena says that the party has given 14 mayors to the city. But the chief minister should assess what work they have done for the city." "So we are standing here to thank the chief minister," he said.


