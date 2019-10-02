Agitation by villagers after death of goat led to loss of ₹2.69 crore, says MCL

Public sector Mahanadi Coalfields Limited on Tuesday said it suffered a loss of ₹2.68 crore when villagers staged an agitation demanding compensation for a goat that died after being hit by a coal-laden truck.

The central PSU lodged a complaint with the local police for action against those who created an illegal obstruction.

The coal transportation and dispatch work at Jagannath Sidings No. 1 and 2 in Talcher coalfields after residents from Chatia Hurtings village created ruckus and protested against death of a goat in an accident with a coal transportation tipper in the prohibited mining area, the MCL said.

“Jagannath sidings 1 and 2 were forcibly stopped by villagers at 11 am on Monday, demanding ₹60,000 compensation,” said Dikken Mehra, MCL spokesperson.

“Operations could be resumed only after 2:30 pm following intervention of senior officials and police, and this three-and-a-half-hours illegal stoppage by the villagers caused an estimated loss of ₹1.4 crore on account of coal transportation to the sidings and₹1.28 crore on account of dispatch through railways,” said Mr. Mehra.

Besides an estimated loss of ₹2.68 crore to MCL, the government exchequer also suffered an estimated loss to the tune of ₹46 lakh due to this unprecedented stoppage, he pointed out.

According to MCL, while coal mines are restricted working zones where only people authorised, trained and with knowhow of the mines can enter and perform their job, the entry to mine areas is totally prohibited for general movement.

“Some people from the peripheral localities deliberately trespass into the coal mine and overburden areas to pick coal, firewood and even make livestock graze, which is a cause of concern,” he said.