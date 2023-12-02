HamberMenu
After FIRs, Bengal BJP MLAs attempt to clean Ambedkar statue in Assembly

Speaker Biman Banerjee issues directions that there will be no protests in the State Assembly premises without his permission

December 02, 2023 03:21 am | Updated 03:21 am IST - Kolkata

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh
BJP legislators led by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari carrying Ganga water for cleansing of statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in the State Assembly.

BJP legislators led by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari carrying Ganga water for cleansing of statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in the State Assembly. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

A day after FIRs were registered against BJP MLAs for alleged disrespect to national anthem, the party’s legislators sparked a fresh controversy by attempting to “clean” the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on the State Assembly premises with Ganga water.

Trinamool Congress legislators had held protests in front of the Ambedkar statue from November 28-30 demanding the release of funds to the State under key programmes like the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). During the protest, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had urged legislators to sing the national anthem, and the BJP MLAs who were staging their own demonstration nearby failed to stand, attracting the FIRs.

On Friday, in presence of mediapersons, BJP legislators led by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari carried Ganga water to the statue and attempted to clean its pedestal with the water.

The Trinamool leadership described the action by BJP leaders as “drama” and accused them of disrespecting the ruling party MLAs, particularly those from tribal communities. State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that it was ironic that BJP, which does not have anything to do with ideals of Babasaheb Ambedkar, was cleaning his statue.

Reacting to the development, Speaker Biman Banerjee issued directions that there shall be no protests in the State Assembly premises without his permission. The Speaker had also reprimanded BJP legislators for “attempting to cleanse” the statue of the country’s first Law Minister.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Police has served notice to five BJP lawmakers to appear before it, for alleged disrespect to national anthem. Notice was issued under Section 41 of CrPC asking them to appear for questioning at Lalbazar Police Headquarters on Monday. The Police has registered a fresh FIR in the case against more BJP MLAs on the basis of a complaint by an official of the State Assembly.

Minister Birbhaha Hansda alleged that BJP leaders had disrespected the tribal community with their act of cleaning the statue. “I belong to the Adivasi community and was protesting with other MLAs on the spot. I want to ask BJP MLAs why they have insulted us yet again. In the past, Suvendu Adhikari said that Debnath Hansda and I deserved a place beneath his feet,” she said.

Mr. Adhikari said he will approach the court over the developments. BJP MLA Sankar Ghosh said the national anthem was sung without informing them while they were protesting against the Trinamool government. The legislators of BJP led by Mr. Adhikari and Trinamool led by Ms. Banerjee had come face to face in the State Assembly on Wednesday over the issue.

