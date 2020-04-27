Yogi Adityanath must take action for faulty PPEs: Priyanka

Congress general secretary and in-charge for Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) Priyanka Vadra on Monday raised the issue of ‘faulty’ personal protection equipment (PPE) supplied to the State’s medical colleges and asked if the Yogi Adityanath government would take action against those involved in the ‘scam’.

In a series of tweets, Ms. Vadra also accused the U.P. government of being more concerned about who leaked the information rather than probing the scam.

She also posted a letter by State Director General of Medical Education that had flagged the faulty PPEs supplied to the medical colleges.

“Faulty PPEs were supplied to many medical colleges of Uttar Pradesh. It was good that this was detected early and the same were returned and no one could play with the safety of our warrior doctors. Surprisingly, the U.P. government is not bothered about the scam but is concerned about who leaked the information about these faulty kits,” she said in a tweet in Hindi.

Later she also shared a letter by the government seeking to inquire who was behind the leak. “It was good that the news came out, otherwise the issue of faulty kits would not have come to light and would have been pushed under the carpet. Will the perpetrators of this face action,” she asked tagging the letters.