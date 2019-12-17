Actor Payal Rohatgi gets bail

Other States

The actor was arrested for posting objectionable content against the Nehru-Gandhi family on social media

Bollywood actor Payal Rohatgi, who was arrested in a case relating to alleged objectionable content against the Nehru-Gandhi family on social media, was granted bail by a court here on Tuesday.

Ms. Rohatgi’s counselor Bhupendra Sahay Saxena moved the bail application in the court of the district judge on Monday. The district judge was on leave on Tuesday so the application was moved to the court of additional district judge.

“The court of additional district judge granted bail to Payal Rohatgi today on two bail bonds of ₹25,000 each,” public prosecutor Yogesh Yadav said.

The actor was detained by Bundi police from Ahmedabad on Sunday and was placed under arrest on Monday. She was sent to judicial custody by ACJM court on Monday.

She was booked under the IT Act on October 10 for alleged objectionable content against Motilal Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and other members of the family.

