Rajasthan police detain film actor

The Rajasthan Police on Sunday morning detained Bollywood actor Payal Rohatgi from her Ahmedabad residence for interrogation in a case relating to alleged objectionable content against the Nehru-Gandhi family on social media.
The actor was booked by the Bundi police under the IT Act on October 10 for the objectionable content against Motilal Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and other members of the family which she had posted on her social media sites, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter on September 6 and 21. She was served a notice earlier this month and told to furnish a reply in this connection. She had applied for an anticipatory bail on Thursday and the hearing was scheduled for Monday.
