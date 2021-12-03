‘AAP resorting to mudslinging’

Facing criticism from the opposition parties over limiting himself to only making announcements , Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday threw an open challenge to the Opposition, asking them to list a decision or an announcement during his tenure, which has not been implemented.

Accusing Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal of indulging in mudslinging, Mr. Channi said criticism for the sake of mere criticism is not only unethical but undesirable. “Mr. Kejriwal should not to be envious of my pro-people agenda. He should implement his model of welfare and development in his own State,” he said.