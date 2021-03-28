A ‘fake teacher’ taught for 15 years in Unnao

U.P. Special Task Force has been probing such cases

For 15 years, Om Prakash served as a teacher in the basic Education Department in Uttar Pradesh. He was posted as a teacher in an upper primary school in Siryapur in Unnao district.

However, his run as a teacher finally came to an end with his arrest on Friday.

According to the police, Om Prakash’s educational documents dated 2002 were found to be fake.

A native of Hardoi, Om Prakash was arrested after a probe found his B.Ed certificates to be “forged and fake”, said Unnao Police.

An FIR was lodged against him in 2020 under Sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of the Sumerpur Block Education Officer following a probe by the U.P. Special Task Force.

Cases like Om Prakash’s often spring up in U.P., where the STF has been probing “fake teacher” rackets.

In January, a person who was working as a teacher for the 37 years in Lakhimpur Kheri was arrested for being a “fake teacher” by the STF.

The “fake teacher” identified as Pattiram Singh was booked by police and terminated from his job on the day of his retirement. He told the police that he had acquired a fake marksheet through a teacher in Azamgarh in 1972 and got posted in a primary school.