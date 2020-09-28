Other States

A day after shooting girlfriend, Sub-Inspector kills his father- in-law

Police said that they have got the information from Rohtak Police about SI Sandeep Dahiya who had allegedly killed his father-in-law with his service revolver when he went to his in-laws’ house in search of his wife.

On Sunday evening, he shot at his girlfriend in Alipur area. Mr Dahiya is currently posted at Lahori Gate station, said a police officer.

Police added that Mr Dahiya was having a matrimonial dispute with his wife and is reportedly separated.

“A case under appropriate Section has been registered. The accused is absconding,” added the officer.

