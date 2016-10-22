Other States

Nine coaches of goods train derail in Odisha

Nine wagons of a goods train derailed on Friday between Maligura and Jarati stations in Odisha affecting train services on the Koraput-Jeypore railway section under Waltier Division of East Coast Railway.

No loss of life

The goods train derailed on its way to Visakhapatnam from Bathili in Chhattisgarh this morning, a railway official said, adding that no loss of life or injury to anyone has been reported in the accident.

6 trains cancelled

Following the accident, six passenger trains were cancelled while Samaleshwari Express was short-terminated at Jeypore station and will return to Jagadalpur on Friday.

Bhubaneswar-Jagadalpur Hirakhand Express will originate from Koraput instead of Jagadalpur.

Short-terminated

The Visakhapatanam-Kiranul passenger left Visakhapatanam on today and will be short-terminated at Koraput and return to Vishakhapatanam as Kirandul-Vishakhapatanam passenger from Koraput.

The Kirandul-Visakhapatanam passenger will be short terminated at Jagdalpur and return to Kirandul from Jagdalpur.

The service of Vishakhapatanam-Kirandul-Vishakhapatanam will remain cancelled today between Koraput and Jagadalpur from both the directions.

The Jagadalpur-Durg Express scheduled to leave Jagadalpur today will also remain cancelled while Durg-Jagadalpur Express scheduled to leave Durg on October 23 will also remain cancelled for cancellation of connecting train, an ECoR statement said. - PTI

