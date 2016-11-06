More rainfall forecast for Odisha, fishermen cautioned

More rainfall accompanied by squally surface wind is likely to lash some parts of Odisha as a depression in Bay of Bengal moved east—northeastwards prompting IMD to caution fishermen from venturing into the sea.

The depression moved east-northeastwards with a speed of about 40 kmph and lay centred over westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal about 210 km southeast of Paradip today, the meteorological centre here said.

It is very likely to move northeastwards and cross Bangladesh coast between longitude 900 E and 920 E by tomorrow evening, it said.

Under its influence, rain or thundershower is likely to occur at a few places over coastal Odisha and at one or two places over interior Odisha, the MeT office said.

The MeT office said squally gusty surface wind from northeasterly direction with speed reaching 45 kmph to 55 kmph and gusting up to 65 kmph would prevail along and off Odisha coast. The sea condition would be rough to very rough, it said advising fishermen not to venture into sea.

In view of the weather conditions, local cautionary signal number three was kept hoisted at all ports in Odisha.

Several parts of Odisha, particularly coastal areas, received rainfall for the last two days due to the depression.