Haryana ban drones for ’Swarna Jayanti’ celebrations

In view of the security arrangements ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, the Haryana government on Tuesday imposed a ban on remote-driven drones and gliders in Gurugram district.

The Prime Minister will be the chief guest at the inaugural function of ‘Haryana Swarna Jayanti’ celebrations at Gurugram on November 1.

“These orders have been issued by District Magistrate, Gurugram TL Satyapraksh under Section-144 of Criminal Procedure Act, 1973,” an official spokesman said here on Tuesday.

He said that directions have also been issued to furnish details of old vehicles in the district, especially Ambassador cars as most of them are being used by government officials.

With ‘Swarna Jayanti’ celebartions scheduled from October 28 to November 1, senior police officers have been asked to be prepared for “any untoward incident” and 20 IPS officers have been deputed to ensure proper security and traffic management at the venue.

“Besides this, the venue is monitored through 300 CCTV cameras,” he said.

The spokesman said there would also be a ban on holding of any procession or staging dharna in Gurugram district without prior permission of the district administration.

“All these orders have been forced with immediate effect and will be effective up to November 1,” the spokesman added.

Besides Mr. Modi, who will be the chief guest at the inaugural function, Haryana Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki, Ambassadors of different countries, Central Ministers, Chief Ministers of States, Ministers and other prominent personalities including celebrities from the field of arts, culture, sports and film industry will also grace the occasion, the spokesman said.- PTI