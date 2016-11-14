Digital snapshots of Goa from global bloggers

Escape2Goa, a digital travel media event hosted by state-owned Goa Tourism Development Limited (GTDC) and social enterprise ‘Leave UR Mark’ is presently promoting tourism in Goa on social media with the help of some prominent storytellers from around the world.

As many as 15 bloggers, photographers, Instagram and YouTube users are taking their followers on a Goa adventure capturing the diverse culture and cuisine of the state, in five languages – English, French, Portuguese, Dutch and Spanish.

The bloggers told reporters on Monday that they have a digital reach of 4.5 million people spanning 30 countries on social media.

“I had a perception of India as a “magical, but a faraway country”. We believe the 10-day adventure will be an endless discovery and Goa comes across as an incredibly rich and diverse state,” said Alex Tienda, a travel & lifestyle vlogger. As for the Goan food, he said he was warned that it would be pretty spicy and indeed he found it so. However, he ended up liking the food.

“From meeting chatty shop owners in Panjim, to admiring the charm of Fontainhas, to having a relaxing meal at Fort Tiracol, and participating in a diving excursion on Grand Island, or exploring the rare Stone Age rock carvings – there is so much to do for every kind of traveller,” said a spokesperson of ‘Leave UR Mark’.

Emilie, a food blogger, confessed that Goa to her when she arrived was confined to beaches and fun. “What I am finding is there is a lot to Goa, its diverse culture, a strong Portuguese influence, etc.,” she said.