Congress UP leader backs demonetisation move

Even as the Congress has been daily lambasting the Modi government for demonetising Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 currency notes, without taking adequate steps to ensure that ordinary people do not face grave hardships, Harikesh Bahadur, a senior party leader, once close to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, has come out in support of the government's move.
On Monday, Mr. Bahadur issued a statement saying,
"The decision to ban Rs. 1000 / Rs. 500 currency notes is a correct and a necessary measure to restore financial discipline and regulate the economy. It will unearth black money and act as a deterrence on generation of black money. All citizens should prepare themselves to tolerate minor hardship for some time for development of the nation and prosperity of the people."
He then adds, "At the same time, the government must devise effective measures to reduce the problems being faced by the common man."
Mr Bahadur is a former two time Lok Sabha MP from Gorakhpur which he won in 1977 and 1980.
With Uttar Pradesh going to the polls in a few months, the issuing of this statement at this stage is significant.
