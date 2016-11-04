A gems and jewellery park in the offing

The Odisha government has accorded in-principle approval for establishment of a gems and jewellery industrial park at Ramdaspur in Cuttack district that entails an investment to the tune of Rs.685 crore.

Gitanjali Gems Limited, one of India’s leading jewellery makers and retailers, had submitted to proposal to be anchor investor in the proposed park. A high level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary A. P. Padhi had cleared the proposal. Gitanjali group had proposed to set up a gems and jewellery processing unit,

The industrial park to be established on 100 acres of land would have units of precious and semi precious diamond cutting, diamond polishing, designing of gold, silver, platinum and diamond jewellery, manufacturing of the jewellery, manufacturing of fashion jewellery, manufacturing of lifestyle products, retail centres and export houses.

Promoters

Total investment of Rs.685 crore will be invested in three phases out of which the first phase investment would be around Rs. 209 crore. The company proposed to bring in its associates and promoters like Asmi, Nakshatra, GILI, Sangini, Nirvana, Kairana, Valente and Viola to the park, said a statement released by Chief Secretary’s office.

“The project is expected to create jobs for around 16000 people in three different phases out of which 4000 would be engaged in the first phase. The expenditure for development of infrastructure has been estimated at Rs.129.5 crore in three different phases including the common facility centres,” it said. While daily power consumption for the park was estimated to be 300 MW and daily water requirement would be around 300 cubic metre.