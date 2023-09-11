HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

6 workers killed as construction lift comes crashing down from 40th floor in Thane skyscraper

Yasin Tadvi, who heads the disaster management cell of Thane Municipal Corporation, said it was a construction lift and not the regular elevator

September 11, 2023 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - Thane

PTI

At least six workers were killed and another injured when the construction lift in a 40-storey building, which is under construction, collapsed on Sunday evening in Balkum area in Thane city of Maharashtra, officials said.

Yasin Tadvi, who heads the disaster management cell of Thane Municipal Corporation, said it was a construction lift and not the regular elevator.

"The workers had finished water-proofing work and entered the lift at the 40th floor when the lift came crashing down at around 7:30 pm and landed in P3 (three levels underground in the parking area)," Mr. Tadvi said.

The building is located off the Ghodbunder Road. Prima facie, one of the supporting cables of the construction lift snapped, leading to the incident which occurred at around 5:30 p.m., he added.

After receiving the information, a team of Regional Disaster Management Cell and Fire Brigade personnel rushed to the spot and pulled out the workers from the basement parking.

"It was immediately not clear how the lift cable malfunctioned," Mr. Tadvi added.

The deceased labourers have been identified as Mahendra Choupal (32), Rupesh Kumar Das (21), Harun Sheikh (47), Mithlesh Vishwakarma (35), Kari Das (38), and Navin Vishwakarma.

Related Topics

Maharashtra

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.