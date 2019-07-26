Other States

5 more die in Assam floods, toll hits 80

more-in

Floods in Assam claimed five more lives on Friday, taking the toll in the State to 80 even as water levels in all the affected districts receded further, an official report said.

Around 27.15 lakh people in 2,078 villages of 17 districts have been affected by the deluge.

Of the five deaths, two were from Baksa while one each was reported from Barpeta, Cachar and Biswanath, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said in its report.

The rivers flowing at danger level are the Brahmaputra at Neamatighat (Jorhat) and Dhubri; the Jia Bharali at NT Road Crossing (Sonitpur); the Puthimari at NH Road Crossing (Kamrup); and the Beki at Road Bridge (Barpeta), the ASDMA said.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Assam
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 26, 2019 11:16:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/5-more-die-in-assam-floods-toll-hits-80/article28726117.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY