5 Meghalaya MLAs quit to change party colours

January 18, 2023 04:34 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Shillong

Five Meghalaya MLAs, including Public Health Engineering Minister Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar resigned from the State Assembly and from their parties just hours before the Election Commission of India announced the election schedule for three north-eastern States on Wednesday.

A total of 18 MLAs have so far resigned from the 60-member Meghalaya House to change party colours.

Mr. Tongkhar quit from the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) and joined the United Democratic Party (UDP), both constituents of the coalition government in Meghalaya headed by the National People’s Party.

Trinamool Congress MLA Shitlang Pale, suspended Congress MLA Mayralborn Syiem and Independent MLA Lambor Malngiang also joined the UDP on Wednesday. Another suspended Congress MLA, Process T. Sawkmie is set to join the UDP as well.

Elections to the Assemblies of Meghalaya and Nagaland will be held on February 27. Tripura will go to the polls in two phases, on February 16 and 27.