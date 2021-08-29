4,666 new COVID cases reported in Maharashtra

Pune records highest number of new cases

Maharashtra’s increase in COVID-19 cases continued on Sunday, with the State reporting 4,666 new ones against 3,301 patients being discharged. The active case tally rose to 52,844.

As many as 131 deaths pushed the State’s cumulative fatalities to 1,37,157. The case fatality rate rose to 2.12%.

The total number of cases has reached 64,56,939 while its cumulative recoveries have risen to 62,63,416 with the recovery rate standing at 97%.

“Of a total 5,36,59,613 laboratory samples tested thus far, 64,56,939 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 12.03%) have returned positive with more than 2.03 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Pune reported yet another surge of more than 1,000 new cases, taking its total cases to 11,17,298 while 25 deaths pushed the total death over 18,650. As per district authorities, the active case tally has exceeded the 9,000-mark.

The district has been recording the highest cases in the State for the last few days, contributing nearly 20% of all fresh cases with the rural parts reporting 600-650 cases daily.

Mumbai reported 345 new cases to take its total case tally to 7,43,499 while the active count stood at 3,378. A couple of deaths took the city's death count to 15,974.

Ahmednagar reported 732 new cases and 12 deaths, taking its total cases to 3,05,288 of whom 5,168 are active. The district’s cumulative death toll has risen to 6,536.

Satara reported 406 new cases and 18 deaths taking the total cases to 2,37,812 of whom 5,515 are active, while the death toll climbed to 5,993.

Neighbouring Sangli reported nearly 458 new cases and 19 deaths. The total case tally stands at 2,01,357 with the active cases standing at 4,712 while its total death toll reached 5,455.

Kolhapur reported 204 new cases and nine deaths, taking its total case tally to 2,03,791. The active cases standing at 1,529. The cumulative death toll rose to 5,783.