As third wave knocks at the door, Mumbai civic body reinforces mask wearing norm

Commissioner takes cognisance of The Hindu’s front page photograph

With the citizens of Mumbai found lowering the guard and seen moving around without masks, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued strict instructions for imposition of COVID-appropriate behaviour in public places in the wake of a possible third wave gripping the city.

Taking cognisance of The Hindu’s front page photograph where people in hundreds were seen gathering at the Marine Drive promenade on Saturday evening in violation of physical distance & mandatory mask wearing norms, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Sunday issued strict instructions to all the Assistant Municipal Commissioners of the 25 wards for strict implementation of the guidelines.

Extremely alarming

“With further opening up of Mumbai and an imminent threat of third wave, the photographs appearing as above are extremely alarming,” Mr. Chahal wrote in his order for the officers.

The Hindu has received the copy of the order.

“The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai must impose COVID-appropriate behaviour among its citizens at any cost. Fining people on the spot for not wearing masks appropriately cannot be compromised,” he said in the order.

Emphasising that the number of fines imposed by the civic body staff on citizens for not wearing masks has come down drastically from nearly 15,000 a day to an average of 4,000 now for all the 25 wards put together indicating laxity by the BMC marshals moving around Mumbai, Mr. Chahal asked the heads of the wards to immediately act on this.

“Ensure that citizens not wearing masks in public domain are fined and the minimum targets assigned earlier are achieved on a daily basis.”

He said he would be monitoring it on a daily basis.

Exception rather than mandatory

As Mumbai has opened up after the 2nd wave of lockdown, several people are seen travelling in local trains without wearing masks properly and bands of boys are seen driving around in the night without wearing masks.

In some pockets, wearing of masks was seen as some sort of exception rather than mandatory.