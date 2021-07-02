4 IEDs planted under bridge recovered from Jharkhand's Giridih

The explosives weighed about 20 kgs

The police have foiled an attempt of sabotage by extremists after recovering four Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) weighing about 20 kgs from under a road bridge at Giridih in Jharkhand, an official said on Thursday.

The small bridge under which the IEDs were planted was under Madhuban police station area.

The police recovered the IEDs following a tip-off, Additional Superintendent of Police, Operations, Gulshan Tirkey, said.

He said that the explosive devices were planted by extremists to harm police and CRPF personnel.