4 dead, 3 injured in community kitchen blast in Bihar’s Champaran district

The community kitchen is run by a Delhi-based NGO

At least four persons died and three were injured early on Saturday when a boiler exploded at a community kitchen in Sugauli block of Bihar’s East Champaran district.

The injured have been admitted to a government hospital in Motihari.

District Superintendent of Police Upendra Sharma has confirmed the incident and said the blast was so powerful that the bodies were smothered into pieces. The bodies have been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said.

The incident happened at 5 a.m. on Saturday when employees were engaged in preparing a mid-day meal for local schoolchildren at Bangra village in East Champaran district of Bihar.

