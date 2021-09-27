3 more held in Dombivli gang-rape case

The Manpada police has arrested three more accused in the Dombivli gang-rape case, taking the total number of arrests to 32.

Meanwhile, the victim, who was in a hospital since Wednesday, was discharged on Saturday and was under police protection. One more accused is yet to be arrested.

The police said that a WhatsApp group named ‘friends’, of which the accused were members and a video of the victim was circulated, is also under the scanner.

“We are verifying the number of people who circulated and are also part of the WhatsApp group. The mobile phones have been sent for forensic examination,” a police officer said.

The police have visited all the spots where the incidents took place.

Of the 32 arrested, two are minors. All the accused are aged between 16 and 23 and are either students or daily wagers. A Special Investigation Team has been formed, led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Administration) Sonali Dhole.