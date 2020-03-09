Other States

3 militant associates of Hizbul Mujahideen arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama

Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir

Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir   | Photo Credit: Google Maps

They were involved in providing shelter, logistics and other kind of support to militants operating in the areas of Tral

Three militant associates of the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit have been arrested from Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said on Monday.

They were arrested in Awantipora area of south Kashmir district, a police official said.

He said the three have been identified as Aadil Rasool Ganie, a resident of Batagund and Riyaz Ahmad Bhat and Mohammad Isaq Bhat - both residents of Tral Payeen.

They were involved in providing shelter, logistics and other kind of support to militants operating in the areas of Tral, the official said.

He said a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 9, 2020 7:14:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/3-militant-associates-of-hizbul-mujahideen-arrested-in-jammu-and-kashmirs-pulwama/article31024411.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY