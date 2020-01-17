Other States

3 Bangladeshis convicted for living illegally in U.P.

They were convicted for cheating, criminal conspiracy, forgery of valuable security and section 14 of the Foreigners Act

A special court in Lucknow on Thursday convicted three Bangladeshi natives for allegedly living illegally in a madrasa in Saharanpur without valid documents, police said.

The three were awarded five years imprisonment and also fined ₹19,000.

They were convicted for cheating, criminal conspiracy, forgery of valuable security and section 14 of the Foreigners Act.

According to the police version, the three were allegedly living in India illegally and had entered the country from Bangladesh without any visa or passport.

Identified as Mohammad Imran, Faridudeen and Mohammad Firdaus, the three, natives of Jessore in Bangladesh, were residing at Madrasa Talimul Quran in Deoband, Saharanpur, police said.

The three persons were arrested by the UP Anti-Terror Squad in 2017 for possessing fake Aadhaar cards and living illegally in India. They were apprehended at the Lucknow Railway Station while they were boarding the Howrah-Amritsar Express, police had said then.

They allegedly had a link with the Ansarullah Bangla Team, a banned outfit, the police said.

