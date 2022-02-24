24 hours on, 6 missing remain untraced after snowfall in south Kashmir

Despite efforts by the district administration, no headway in rescue operation because of bad weather

Despite efforts by the district administration, no headway in rescue operation because of bad weather

The authorities on Thursday failed to trace six people who lost contact with their families while heading home in Kishtwat’s Warwan area during a spell of heavy snowfall on Wednesday. The authorities on Thursday failed to trace six people who lost contact with their families while heading home in Kishtwat’s Warwan area during a spell of heavy snowfall on Wednesday.

Preliminary reports suggested that the six persons went missing near Margan Top in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district when they were on their way to Kishtwar during the snowfall on Wednesday.

Azad Nabi Lone, a local sarpanch from Warwan, said the authorities have assuredhelp from the air force and the army to trace the missing.

“There are a few shelters on Margan Top and Narbalan. There is a possibility of their survival if somehow the missing persons have reached these shelters. Otherwise chances of their survival are very rare,” Mr. Lone said.

However, inclement weather deterred the rescue team from reaching the spot on Thursday, officials said.

“I met the deputy commissioner, Kishtwar, regarding the efforts to trace six missing villagers of Warwan. Despite efforts by the district administration there is no headway in the rescue operation, which is yet to be launched due to bad weather. Every minute of delay diminishes chances of survival,” Peoples Democratic Party leader Firdous Tak said.

J&K Apni Party leader Syed Asgar Ali urged the government to use helicopters and teams of defence forces to rescue the missing.

“The rescue operation should be intensified with the use of helicopters and sniffer dogs by the rescue teams,” he said.