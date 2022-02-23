Snowfall hits power supply, surface and air traffic in Kashmir

Uprooted trees damaged public and private property across the valley

Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Department (JKPDD) employees repair a faulty connection to restore power supply damaged due to winter snowfall, in Srinagar on February 23, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Uprooted trees damaged public and private property across the valley

A spell of heavy snowfall in the Kashmir valley on Wednesday resulted in massive electricity outages, apart from damaging public and private properties. Surface as well as air traffic was also disrupted.

Snowfall started around midnight of Tuesday and continued till late on Wednesday morning, shrouding the entire valley under a white blanket. Scores of power lines and towers were damaged, resulting in about 60% electricity outage experienced across the valley.

“We have started restoration of electricity. Men and machinery have been fanned out. Restoration would take a bit longer in southern areas due to the huge damage by snowfall,” Aijaz Ahmad Dar, Chief Engineer, Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL), said.

Officials said electricity in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, where two 132 KV towers were damaged at Mirbazar, may remain off for around two days.

Officials said snowfall also damaged scores of houses and vehicles in south Kashmir. Uprooted trees damaged public and private property across the valley. “The damage is being assessed,” an official said.

Six members of a family stranded in a damaged house in Tangmarg were rescued, officials said.

The inclement weather also resulted in the cancellation of all 41 flights at Srinagar airport. The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic “due to landslides and shooting stones”. Intra-Kashmir train services were also stopped.

All universities in Kashmir have cancelled their examinations. The Public Service Commission (PSC) also postponed its interviews and examinations.

Srinagar witnessed thin movement of traffic as around six inches of snow had accumulated.

According to the India Meteorological Department, parts of north and south Kashmir received around one foot of snow.

Sonam Lotus, Director, India Meteorological Centre, Srinagar, said Kashmir will see a decrease in rain and snow from Wednesday evening. “Overall improvement in weather is most likely from tomorrow,” Mr. Lotus said.