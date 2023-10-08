HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

22 drown while taking bath during Jivitputrika festival in Bihar; CM announces ₹4 lakh compensation

The incidents took place in the last 24 hours when a majority of them were bathing for Jivitputrika festival, officials said

October 08, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - Patna

PTI
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar condoled the deaths. File

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar condoled the deaths. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Twenty-two people have drowned while bathing in rivers and ponds in Bihar in separate incidents, officials said on Sunday.

The incidents took place in the last 24 hours when a majority of them were bathing for Jivitputrika festival, during which women fast for the well-being of their children, they said.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condoled the deaths and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of the kin of the deceased.

"Five have drowned in Bhojpur, four in Jehanabad, three each in Patna and Rohtas, two each in Darbhanga and Nawada, one each in Kaimur, Madhepura and Aurangabad in the last 24 hours," according to a statement issued by the chief minister's office.

In Bhojpur, five girls aged 15 and 20 drowned near Bahiyara Ghat of Sone River on Saturday.

One of them was swept by strong currents while taking a selfie while four others tried to save her.

Related Topics

Bihar

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.