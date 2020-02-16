Other States

20-yr-old woman accuses two cops of raping her in Gorakhpur

Two unidentified policemen allegedly raped a 20-year-old woman in a hotel room near the railway station here on Thursday. A case under various sections of the IPC, including gang rape, has been registered at the Gorakhnath police station. The woman told reporters that the policemen thrashed her and accused her of being involved in the sex trade. PTI

