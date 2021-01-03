20-year-old woman given triple talaq in UP's Barabanki

A 20-year-old married woman from Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district has accused her husband of giving triple talaq on the phone from abroad over demand for more dowry, police said on Sunday.
The woman lodged a complaint in this regard on Saturday with Additional Superintendent of Police (North) R.S. Gautam, after which he directed officials to probe the matter and file a report.
Citing the complaint of the woman, the police said that she got married to a 28-year-old man from Kushinagar three years ago. The couple have a son, and currently, her husband is working in Saudi Arabia.
She also alleged that her in-laws harassed her frequently for dowry, her brother-in-law tried to rape her and some of the in-laws beat her up. The girl said that in December she was beaten up by her in-laws, after which the husband gave her triple talaq on phone on December 8.
ASP Gautam said directions have been issued to investigate the matter and register a case in this regard.
