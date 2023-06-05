HamberMenu
Two killed, 35 injured as bus overturns in Madhya Pradesh

The accident took place at around 5 a.m. near a factory on the outskirts of Shivpuri

June 05, 2023 02:44 pm | Updated 03:17 pm IST - Shivpuri

PTI
Image used for representational purposes only.

Image used for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: PTI

Two persons were killed and 35 others injured when their bus overturned after a truck hit it in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district on June 5 morning, a police official said.

The bus was carrying students, all artists belonging to Narmadapuram division, who were on their way to Agar town from Gwalior after performing “Laxman Leela” play as part of the Vanvasi Leela programme, Shivpuri rural police station in-charge Vikas Yadav said.

Also Read | MTC bus knocks down woman waiting at a stop near Washermenpet

The accident took place at around 5 a.m. near a factory on the outskirts of Shivpuri, he said.

Prima facie, it appears that the speeding truck hit the bus from the side after one of the tyres of the truck suddenly burst and the driver lost control over the wheels, the official said.

The deceased have been identified as artist Aman and bus driver Karan Yadav, police said, adding that their ages are yet to be ascertained.

The injured students were rushed to the district hospital for treatment, the official said.

A probe was on into the incident, he added.

