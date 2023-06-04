HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MTC bus knocks down woman waiting at a stop near Washermenpet

June 04, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 60-year-old resident of Washermenpet, who was hit by a Metropolitan Transport Corporation Chennai (MTC) bus on Saturday, died on Sunday early morning. The Stanley Hospital police have filed a case and are investigating. 

The police said M. Pachaiammal was a resident of Poongavanthottam near Washermenpet. She was waiting in the Mint bus stand on Saturday morning when a bus (route no. 57) hit her. She suffered severe injuries and was taken to the Government Stanley Hospital where she died. 

The police have arrested the bus driver. 

Related Topics

Chennai / road accident

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.