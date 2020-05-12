Other States

2 more BSF personnel test COVID-19 positive in Tripura

A man steps out of a sanitising tunnel, installed by Khowai police, at the entrance of a market, in Khowai district, Tripura.

A man steps out of a sanitising tunnel, installed by Khowai police, at the entrance of a market, in Khowai district, Tripura.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Law Minister and cabinet spokesman Ratan Lal Nath said the frequency of corona tests in the state is higher than the national average.

Two more Border Security Force (BSF) jawans tested positive for coronavirus in Tripura on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 154, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said.

Also read: 16 fresh COVID-19 cases in Tripura; total tally rises to 152

“In a massive COVID-19 test among 750 civilian and BSF in Dhalai dist today, 2 BSF officials were found COVID-19 positive. All patients are responding well to the treatment.

With the blessings of Mata Tripurasundari soon our state will be corona free,” Mr. Deb tweeted.

Earlier, addressing a press conference, Law Minister and cabinet spokesman Ratan Lal Nath said the frequency of corona tests in the state is higher than the national average.

“When the national average is 1280 per million, it is 2400 per million in Tripura. So far as the frequency of tests is concerned, Tripura stands fifth after Delhi, Goa, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Mr. Nath said samples from 10,344 people were collected so far of which 9,794 tests were completed.

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 12, 2020 2:26:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/2-more-bsf-personnel-test-covid-19-positive-in-tripura/article31561856.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY