16 fresh COVID-19 cases in Tripura; total tally rises to 152

A man steps out of a sanitising tunnel, installed by Khowai police, at the entrance of a market, in Khowai district, Tripura.

A man steps out of a sanitising tunnel, installed by Khowai police, at the entrance of a market, in Khowai district, Tripura.   | Photo Credit: PTI

All the fresh cases were reported from the 86th battalion headquarters of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Ambassa in Dhalai district

Sixteen people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Tripura on Sunday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 152, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said.

Also read: Coronavirus | BSF clueless about source of COVID-19 infection of 62 in Tripura camp

All the fresh cases were reported from the 86th battalion headquarters of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Ambassa in Dhalai district, which has been designated as a ‘red zone’, he said.

In a tweet, Mr. Deb said, “16 persons found COVID-19 positive in Tripura from 86th-Bn BSF (Official:1, Female:6, Children: 9). We are conducting max number of tests. 75 Samples from 3rd-Bn BSF tested but all reports are negative. Total active cases: 148. Transferred out: 02. Recovered: 2 (sic).”

Two patients, an ambulance driver and a trucker, had left for West Bengal’s Siliguri and Assam’s Karimganj respectively before their test reports had come. They have been designated as ‘transferred patients’

The first two COVID-19 patients in the state have been cured of the disease and discharged from hospitals in April.

