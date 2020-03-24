Other States

2 CRPF jawans found dead in Srinagar

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) men were founded dead in an alleged case of fratricide in Srinagar on Tuesday.

They reportedly opened fire at each other in a camp located on the Dal Lake. “We are collecting more details,” an official spokesman said.

They have been identified as constables Siju and Jala Vijay.

Comments
Mar 24, 2020

