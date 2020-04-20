18 new cases reported in Haryana

Eighteen fresh cases of COVID-19 surfaced in Haryana on Sunday, taking the total tally to 250 in the State, according to a government statement.

State health department said out of total 250 confirmed cases, 24 are foreign nationals.

J.S. Punia, Chief Medical Officer, Gurugram, said a jail warder at Bhondsi Jail has been tested positive for COVID-19. “He was absent from the duty since April 9 and returned to work two days ago. But he was asked to get his test done and was not allowed to join. His result came on Saturday. He was found to be infected with the virus. Since he had not joined duty, the staff and inmates at the jail did not come in contact with him,” he said.