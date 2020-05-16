Other States

1,606 fresh cases push Maharashtra tally to 30,706

Need of the hour: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune has been converted into a facility.

Need of the hour: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune has been converted into a facility.   | Photo Credit: Jignesh Mistry

With 67 deaths, toll goes up to 1,135

Maharashtra on Saturday recorded its highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 on a single day. Sixty-seven people lost their lives, taking the toll to 1,135. The State reported 1,606 fresh cases, the second highest single-day jump, pushing the tally to 30,706.

Mumbai accounted for 884 cases and 41 deaths reported on Saturday.

The Mira-Bhayandar region recorded one death, Thane and Pune seven deaths each, Aurangabad five, Jalgaon three and Nashik and Solapur one death each.

Health officials said that of the 67 patients who died, 47 were men and 20 were women, and 44 of them had suffered from such co-morbid conditions as diabetes, hypertension and heart disease. While four patients were below the age of 40, 25 were in the age group of 40-59 and 38 were above 60.

Also read: Coronavirus India lockdown Day 53 live updates

Health officials have observed that patients with underlying comorbid conditions which have not been controlled with proper medication find it difficult to recover from the SARS CoV-2 attack.

Nearly 66% of the total number of cases in the State have been recorded this month alone. Since May, the State has added an average of 1,200 cases every day to its tally.

On Saturday, 524 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery. So far, 7,088 patients have recovered. Health Minister Rajesh Tope said this was the third consecutive day when the State had discharged over 500 patients.

At present, 3.34 lakh people are in home quarantine and 17,048 are in institutional quarantine. The State has carried out more than 2.61 lakh tests so far.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 16, 2020 10:46:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/1606-fresh-cases-push-maharashtra-tally-to-30706/article31603560.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY