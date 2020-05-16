Coronavirus India lockdown Day 53 live updates | Centre to announce guidelines for lockdown 4.0 today

India's nation-wide lockdown is likely to be extended till May 30 with considerable relaxations in the green and orange zones. The current phase of the lockdown is set to end on May 17.

Elsewhere, the United States has recorded 1,680 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing its grim total to 87,493, according to the latest real-time tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Here are the latest updates:

8.10 am | Bihar

15 new COVID-19 cases in Bihar

Bihar has registered 15 new COVID-19 positive cases on Saturday. With this, the total number of infections in the State is now 1,033.

All the new patients are men hailing from Madhepura, Kishanganj, Saharsha and Supaul Districts.

8 am | USA

U.S. to donate ventilators to India: Donald Trump

President Donald Trump has announced that the U.S. will donate ventilators to India, moments after he underlined the close partnership between the two countries and called Prime Minister Narendra Modi his “good friend."

“I am proud to announce that the United States will donate ventilators to our friends in India,” Trump tweeted on Friday. However, the White House did not say how many breathing devices would be sent.

7.45 am | India

Centre to announce guidelines for lockdown 4.0 today

The lockdown is likely to be extended till May 30 with considerable relaxations in the green and orange zones. An announcement to this effect is likely to be made on Saturday, officials told The Hindu.

The guidelines to be followed during lockdown 4.0 would be finalised by the Prime Minister and released by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday.

7.30 am | Italy

Italy to allow travel to and from abroad from June 3

Italy's government on Saturday approved a decree which will allow travel to and from abroad from June 3, in a major development as it moves to unwind one of the world's most rigid coronavirus lockdowns.

The government will allow free travel across the country from that same day. Some regions had pushed for a swifter rollback, but Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has insisted on a gradual return to normal to prevent a second wave of infections.