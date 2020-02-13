15 injured in cylinder blast in Rajasthan’s Sikar

Fifteen people were injured in an LPG cylinder blast that occurred in a house in Sikar city on Thursday, police said.
Nine of them are in a critical condition, they said.
The incident occurred in Shekhpura mohalla in a house located on the main road, Kotwali police station Station House Officer (SHO) Kanhaiya Lal said.
Family members and neighbours gathered outside the house after leakage. One of the family members went inside to pick his mobile phone, which was being charged, and the blast occurred when he turned the electricity switch off, police said.
“People standing outside the house were injured with the impact of the blast. A total of 15 people received burn injuries and nine of them were referred to SMS Hospital in Jaipur for treatment and the rest are being treated at a local hospital,” the SHO said.
