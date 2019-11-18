14 criminal gangs busted in Haryana, says DGP

The Haryana police busted 14 active criminal gangs operating in different parts of the State in October, Director General of Police Manoj Yadava said in a statement here on Sunday.

Besides, the police has also arrested 285 proclaimed offenders and 330 bail jumpers, many of whom were evading arrest for a very long time, Mr. Yadava said.

The gangs were involved in robbery, other criminal activities, the police chief said, adding that 55 cases were worked out and stolen property worth more than ₹59 lakh was seized following the crackdown.

Of the 14 gangs, two were of robbers, three of burglars, five of thieves and the remaining four were engaged in other crimes, he said.

The crackdown began on October 1 as part of a special drive conducted in the entire State, he added.

During this period, police also seized 3.9 kg opium, 4.3 kg charas, over 252 kg poppy husk, 107 illegal pistols, 2 revolvers and 169 cartridges from those arrested.

Mr. Yadava said that police had also arrested 483 people under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act during a special anti-narcotic drive conducted between August 20 and September 20 in the State.

A total of 1,204 kg of drugs were also seized during this period.

He said that the State police was constantly making efforts to check the crime rate as well as to trace and nab notorious criminals.

“We will continue to speed up our operations against the criminals in the State,” he said.