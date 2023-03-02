HamberMenu
12 deaths due to adenovirus infection; no evidence of viral epidemic, says West Bengal government

The statement by the State government comes after several deaths of children due to Adenovirus infection were reported in hospitals of West Bengal

March 02, 2023 11:53 am | Updated 11:54 am IST - Kolkata

Shiv Sahay Singh
Mothers with their ill-fated children wait outside the emergency ward of Dr BC Roy Post Graduate Institute of Paediatric Sciences with Acute Respiratory Infections (ARI), in Kolkata on February 28, 2023.

Mothers with their ill-fated children wait outside the emergency ward of Dr BC Roy Post Graduate Institute of Paediatric Sciences with Acute Respiratory Infections (ARI), in Kolkata on February 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Kolkata

Observing that there was no evidence of a viral epidemic at present, the West Bengal government has stated that there were only 12 deaths in government hospitals due to Adenovirus infection

“There were only 12 deaths in government hospitals due to Adenovirus and out of the same eight cases were having severe comorbidities,” a press statement of West Bengal government said.

The statement by the State government comes after several deaths of children due to Adenovirus infection were reported in hospitals of Kolkata and district. On Wednesday, State’s Health Secretary Narayan Swarup Nigam visited different State-run hospitals in Kolkata

“There is no evidence of a viral epidemic at present. The current situation is nothing but a seasonal surge and the number of infections due to adenovirus have already started coming down. This infection can affect any age group, but younger children with co-morbidities like congenital heart disease, severe malnutrition, etc. are at a higher risk requiring medical attention,” the statement issued on Wednesday evening pointed out.

According to the State government, 5,213 cases of Acute Respiratory Infection (ARI) were reported in the State in the last one month. The current situation is nothing but a seasonal surge and the number of infections due to adenovirus have already started coming down, the government said. Family members of children suffering from ARI have complained about lack of beds in government hospitals.

“There are more than 5,000 beds in 121 hospitals in the State having facilities for management of paediatric ARI, with 600 paediatricians in position. There are 2,476 SNCU (sick newborn care units) beds, 654 PICU beds and 120 NICU beds across the State. Number of beds dedicated to attend paediatric ARI are further being increased as per the situation,” the press statement said.

The State health department has circulated a standard case management guideline to all medical establishments and control rooms have been set up to monitor the situation on a round the clock basis.

