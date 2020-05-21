Other States

11 tests positive in Manipur

At least 11 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Manipur on Wednesday.

Ten of them are from Churachandpur district and one from Imphal East, officials said. They came to Imphal on a special train from Chennai recently.

Watch | The immune system's response to a coronavirus attack

Now, the total number of cases stands at 20 in the State.

Manipur has been shifting stranded students and workers from different cities on special trains. All of them are kept in quarantine centres for 14 days. They will be in quarantine for 14 more days after their samples are tested.

The police at Moreh, a border town, said one “insurgent” escaped from a quarantine centre on Wednesday. Personnel of 43 Assam Rifles had arrested him on May 18. As he was found positive, he was quarantined, sources said.

Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

The Superintendent of Police has asked the Moreh police to register a case and open a probe. A search operation by the police and paramilitary forces has drawn a blank so far.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 21, 2020 3:06:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/11-tests-positive-in-manipur/article31636956.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY