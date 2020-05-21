11 tests positive in Manipur

At least 11 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Manipur on Wednesday.

Ten of them are from Churachandpur district and one from Imphal East, officials said. They came to Imphal on a special train from Chennai recently.

Watch | The immune system's response to a coronavirus attack

Now, the total number of cases stands at 20 in the State.

Manipur has been shifting stranded students and workers from different cities on special trains. All of them are kept in quarantine centres for 14 days. They will be in quarantine for 14 more days after their samples are tested.

The police at Moreh, a border town, said one “insurgent” escaped from a quarantine centre on Wednesday. Personnel of 43 Assam Rifles had arrested him on May 18. As he was found positive, he was quarantined, sources said.

Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

The Superintendent of Police has asked the Moreh police to register a case and open a probe. A search operation by the police and paramilitary forces has drawn a blank so far.