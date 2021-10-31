Other States

11 killed, four injured in road accident in Uttarakhand's Chakrata

At least 11 people were killed and four others injured in a road accident in Uttarakhand's Chakrata town here on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place on the Bulhad-Baila road in Chakrata.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the accident and directed the district administration to carry out relief and rescue operations expeditiously and provide immediate treatment to the injured.

After receiving information about the accident, Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly and Chakrata MLA Pritam Singh left for the spot.

Further details are awaited.


